Rep. Joel Bomgar announces he will not run for reelection in 2023

MADISON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Representative Joel Bomgar has announced that he will not be running for reelection during the upcoming 2023 legislative elections.

Bomgar is the representative for Madison and Ridgeland.

In a Facebook post, Bomgar stated that while the qualifying deadline is not until February, he wanted to make this announcement so that those interested would have enough time to make that decision.

Dear friends and fellow residents of House District 58 -- I wanted to let you know that I will not be running for... Posted by Joel Bomgar on Tuesday, April 26, 2022

Bomgar stated that he will continue to serve the remainder of his term.

