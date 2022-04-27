Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Rep. Joel Bomgar announces he will not run for reelection in 2023

Joel Bomgar
Joel Bomgar(Joel Bomgar)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Representative Joel Bomgar has announced that he will not be running for reelection during the upcoming 2023 legislative elections.

Bomgar is the representative for Madison and Ridgeland.

In a Facebook post, Bomgar stated that while the qualifying deadline is not until February, he wanted to make this announcement so that those interested would have enough time to make that decision.

Dear friends and fellow residents of House District 58 -- I wanted to let you know that I will not be running for...

Posted by Joel Bomgar on Tuesday, April 26, 2022

Bomgar stated that he will continue to serve the remainder of his term.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘You have destroyed a family’: Man arrested after ATV wreck leaves girl dead, brothers injured
‘You have destroyed a family’: Man arrested after ATV wreck leaves girl dead, brothers injured
Kevin Edwards
Teen found dead in carport of abandoned home is Jackson’s 40th homicide
Mississippi mayor arrested after allegedly hitting teenager during fight over dirt bike
Mississippi mayor arrested after allegedly hitting teen in head during fight over dirt bike
Authorities release photos of men arrested during Pike County prostitutions sting
Authorities release photos of men arrested during Pike County prostitution sting
Man involved in deadly vehicle crash on I-55 South in Rankin Co.

Latest News

The new-look JTRAN buses were revealed Thursday.
JTRAN to return to full service Monday
Sheila Marie Chancellor
Pearl Police asks for help in locating missing 36-year-old woman
Dominick, 6, of Bridgeport, was badly burned in what his family described as a bullying incident.
6-year-old suffers severe burns in what family calls a case of bullying
Three people were killed around 9 a.m. Wednesday at the Broadway Inn on Walmart Lane near Hwy...
LIVE REPORT: 3 dead in Biloxi hotel shooting; Gulfport police in standoff with suspect