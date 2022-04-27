Police: Children cry after their corgi is shot and killed by 71-year-old Natchez neighbor

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WLBT) - A man was arrested over the weekend after, police say, he shot and killed his neighbor’s corgi.

It happened on April 23 when Natchez authorities responded in reference to a dog being shot. When police got there, they found a wounded dog lying on the front porch of the home.

The man at the house told police that his dog had gotten into his neighbor’s yard and that the neighbor had shot and killed the pet with a shotgun.

Soon after this, the neighbor, Donald White, 71, was arrested and charged with aggravated cruelty to an animal and shooting inside the city limits.

“Chief Daughtry said it was heartbreaking seeing the children crying for the loss of their pet,” a statement read.

