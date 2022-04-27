Pearl Police asks for help in locating missing 36-year-old woman

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Pearl Police Department is asking for help in locating 36-year-old Sheila Marie Chancellor.

Chancellor was last seen walking from work at Rose’s on Highway 80 on Tuesday, April 26 at 11 a.m.

She was last seen wearing blue jeans and a navy blue Rose’s polo shirt.

If you have any information, please call Pearl Police Department at 601-939-7000.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.