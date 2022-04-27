Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Pearl Police asks for help in locating missing 36-year-old woman

Sheila Marie Chancellor
Sheila Marie Chancellor(Pearl Police Department)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Pearl Police Department is asking for help in locating 36-year-old Sheila Marie Chancellor.

Chancellor was last seen walking from work at Rose’s on Highway 80 on Tuesday, April 26 at 11 a.m.

She was last seen wearing blue jeans and a navy blue Rose’s polo shirt.

If you have any information, please call Pearl Police Department at 601-939-7000.

