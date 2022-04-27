Driver loses control, causing 18-wheeler to overturn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to an 18-wheeler crash on I-20 west of Edwards in Hinds County.

According to officials, a 2016 Peterbilt tractor-trailer traveled eastbound, and for unknown reasons, the driver lost control, causing the vehicle to overturn.

State police say that about 66,000 pounds of groceries were in the truck when it overturned.

There are no reported injuries.

This happened around 4:00 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

