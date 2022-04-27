Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Ole Miss defeats Mississippi State 5-2 in Annual Governor’s Cup

(Ole Miss)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 9:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - Ole Miss defeated Mississippi State 5-2 in the Annual Governor’s Cup on Tuesday night.

The Rebels and Bulldogs took to the field at Trustmark Park in Pearl for the event. It was the first time since 2019 due to COVID-19.

With the win, Ole Miss snapped their four-game losing streak against MSU in the Governor’s Cup.

