JTRAN to return to full service Monday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The city of Jackson says the JTRAN bus system will return to full service Monday.

The buses have been running on a reduced schedule since January due to a worker shortage.

The scaled back system has left many who rely on public transit without a way to work or other places.

Director of Planning and Development Jordan Hillman said the worker shortages were an issue across the country, but especially prominent in Jackson where JTRAN drivers were making much less than what they could at another job, such as driving an 18-wheeler.

The regular weekday services for all fixed and paratransit services will resume on Monday, May 2. Click here for more information on routes.

