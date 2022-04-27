Jackson’s mayor holds another town hall to talk garbage collection with residents

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The latest in a string of town halls centered around Jackson’s garbage collection services took place Tuesday night.

This one was hosted by Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba.

Lumumba began by saying he shares the same sentiments as many residents across the Capital City in that he’s tired of talking about trash.

Residents had the opportunity to speak directly with the mayor and a couple of representatives with Richard’s Disposal.

Some people shared issues they’ve had with the company so far, but the majority of residents said they’re pleased with the services.

Mayor Lummuba again blamed many of the company’s initial challenges on the city’s failure to maintain its routes as well as the codes for gated communities across Jackson.

“Anytime you deal with a transition, there are going to be challenges,” Lumumba said. “I assure you those challenges are going to be worked through. But most especially, there are going to be challenges when the city is fighting back and forth and not moving forward on the same accord to get things done.”

Tuesday’s town hall came less than a week after one that Councilman Kenneth Stokes hosted where a number of Ward 3 residents expressed frustration over Richard’s trucks being parked at Hawkin’s field.

No residents brought that up Tuesday. In fact, the majority were in favor of the change from Waste Management to Richard’s.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.