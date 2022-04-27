Heard a loud boom in Mississippi this morning? It was a meteor.

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Many residents in Claiborne County and beyond described hearing a loud boom Wednesday morning.

“Citizens of Claiborne County, local officials are aware of the loud sound that was heard throughout the county,” their sheriff’s department posted on Facebook, saying that the Grand Gulf Nuclear Station was not involved.

Hours later it was confirmed that the loud boom was, in fact, a meteor.

Malary White with MSEMA said NASA had received roughly 40 calls from residents in Mississippi, Louisiana, and Arkansas.

❗️UPDATE❗️ After multiple reports of a loud sound this morning across a portion of our state, MEMA has confirmed with NASA it was a fireball that caused the noise.



No injuries or property damage have been reported. We are told the meteor ran parallel to the Mississippi River. — msema (@MSEMA) April 27, 2022

MSEMA says that the fireball caused no injuries or property damage and that it ran parallel to the Mississippi River.

The agency is now waiting for an “energy analysis” from NASA and a potential meteor path.

