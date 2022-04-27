Connect. Shop. Support Local.
HAPPENING NOW: 3 dead in Biloxi hotel shooting; Gulfport police in standoff with suspect

Three people are dead at a Biloxi hotel, and police believe they have the suspect surrounded at a business in Gulfport.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 10:04 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BILOXI/GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Three people are dead at a Biloxi hotel, and police believe they have the suspect surrounded at a business in Gulfport. That standoff with police is still underway on 28th Street.

According to Gulfport Police, the man is inside the business, and is surrounded by officers. Streets near 28th Street and Canal are now closed to the public, and everyone is asked to avoid the area.

The shooting in Biloxi happened around 9 a.m. Wednesday at the Broadway Inn on Walmart Lane near Hwy 90. Police tell us three people were killed at the hotel. A witness at the hotel described a chaotic scene with people fleeing the area.

Police believe the gunman left the hotel and then assaulted another victim in Gulfport near Rio Grande Street before police caught up with him on 28th Street. That’s where the standoff is right now.

WLOX News will have more details as this breaking news story unfolds.

