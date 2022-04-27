Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Genesis and Light Center hiring ahead of summer camp

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 9:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A non-profit, community-based organization is hiring ahead of its summer enrichment camp.

Genesis and Light Center has dozens of opportunities for those interested in sharing their skills and talents in service to low-income communities.

The center has several part-time and full-time opportunities for people with organizational and communications skills and experience with youth and senior citizens.

The center’s summer enrichment camp is for children in grades K – 8th.

The camp has a lineup of educational and recreational activities for children, such as basketball, volleyball, kickball, hula hoop competitions, sack races, computer games, movies, foosball, air hockey, board games, arts and craft projects, educational activities which incorporate STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, and math), and inspired by several guest speakers.

