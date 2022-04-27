First Alert Forecast: We continue with much quiet conditions throughout Mississippi, and we see temperatures getting warmer day by day!

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Good Afternoon!

Beautiful conditions out there for us on this hump day! Clear and sunny skies are in store for us today! Our Highs today are in the mid-70s with humidity rather low on our Wednesday. Our Lows in the upper 40s to low 50s. A clear evening for our Wednesday is on the way!

Thursday, Highs return to the low 80s, and we see mostly sunny skies. During the evening, our conditions remain clear with Lows falling to the mid-50s.

Friday, warmer conditions return to the area with Highs in the upper 80s mostly sunny conditions on Friday, and we are seeing our humidity return to the area. Lows falling to the mid-60s with a mostly clear evening!

Saturday, our rain chances return to the area with a 20% chance of showers. We see partly sunny conditions on Saturday. Highs moving into the upper 80s with Lows falling to the mid-60s.

Sunday, temperatures remain in the upper 80s for the Highs. Our Lows fall to the mid-60s. Partly sunny conditions on Sunday.

Monday and Tuesday, our rain chances continue with Highs in the mid-80s and Lows in the upper 60s. We see partly sunny conditions both days as the rain chances continue through the area at a 30% chance of showers.

Thank you for watching WLBT First Alert Weather!

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.