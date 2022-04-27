First Alert Forecast: seasonable sunshine Wednesday; summery warmth ahead

WEDNESDAY: High pressure settles over central and southwest Mississippi through mid-week. After a cool start in the 40s to near 50, we’ll rebound, amid sunshine, back into the 70s – seasonably mild for late April. Skies remain clear overnight with lows in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

THURSDAY: Sunshine will continue to be in high supply; though a few clouds will mix in from time to time. After a cool start, we’ll get a seasonable finish with highs rebounding into the upper 70s and lower 80s. Skies will remain mostly to partly clear as lows fall back into the 50s by early Friday.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Our pattern sets up for continued warmth, early summer mugginess and occasional opportunities for showers and storms to crop, at random. Expect highs to run generally in the 80s; possibly approaching 90 by Saturday amid a mix of sun and clouds. A few shower and storm chances may mix in through the weekend but – more hours than not will likely be dry. With no major features to move through the area – we’ll stay stuck in this pattern through, at least, mid-next week.

