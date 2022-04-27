Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: seasonable sunshine Wednesday; summery warmth ahead

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
By Patrick Ellis
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 4:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEDNESDAY: High pressure settles over central and southwest Mississippi through mid-week. After a cool start in the 40s to near 50, we’ll rebound, amid sunshine, back into the 70s – seasonably mild for late April. Skies remain clear overnight with lows in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

THURSDAY: Sunshine will continue to be in high supply; though a few clouds will mix in from time to time. After a cool start, we’ll get a seasonable finish with highs rebounding into the upper 70s and lower 80s. Skies will remain mostly to partly clear as lows fall back into the 50s by early Friday.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Our pattern sets up for continued warmth, early summer mugginess and occasional opportunities for showers and storms to crop, at random. Expect highs to run generally in the 80s; possibly approaching 90 by Saturday amid a mix of sun and clouds. A few shower and storm chances may mix in through the weekend but – more hours than not will likely be dry. With no major features to move through the area – we’ll stay stuck in this pattern through, at least, mid-next week.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘You have destroyed a family’: Man arrested after ATV wreck leaves girl dead, brothers injured
‘You have destroyed a family’: Man arrested after ATV wreck leaves girl dead, brothers injured
Kevin Edwards
Teen found dead in carport of abandoned home is Jackson’s 40th homicide
Man involved in deadly vehicle crash on I-55 South in Rankin Co.
Authorities release photos of men arrested during Pike County prostitutions sting
Authorities release photos of men arrested during Pike County prostitution sting
Mississippi mayor arrested after allegedly hitting teenager during fight over dirt bike
Mississippi mayor arrested after allegedly hitting teen in head during fight over dirt bike

Latest News

WLBT at 5p - clipped version
First Alert Forecast:
80s return by Thursday
First Alert Forecast: cooler than normal today before we warm up by late week
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: AM shower, PM sunshine Tuesday
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: showers, clouds exit Tuesday