‘You have destroyed a family’: Man arrested after ATV wreck leaves girl dead, brothers injured

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - An Oktibbeha County wreck involving an ATV left one child dead, two other children injured, and a 44-year-old man behind bars.

According to a news release from the Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Office, the fatal wreck happened Saturday evening, April 23, on Williams Road.

There, deputies found three children. All three had been riding the ATV. Medics airlifted one child to the hospital and another child suffered only minor injuries.

The third child was pronounced dead at the scene. Oktibbeha County Coroner Michael Hunt confirmed the child’s name as Paisley “Gabby” Frazier, 9.

According to the sheriff’s office, the ATV was struck from behind. Officers arrested Willis Miller, 44, of Starkville, on two counts of aggravated DUI.

“God. He gave her to us, but I didn’t expect it to happen like this,” her grandmother Jannie Thompson said.

She said Frazier’s smile would light up the room. She loved unicorns, Zaxby’s, and making those she loved happy.

Thompson said she hopes no one suffers the pain she and her family feel. She also pleads with everyone to stay off the roads when drunk.

“You have destroyed a family,” she directed at Miller. “You’ve destroyed a community. You’ve destroyed a village. You have done so much damage because you chose to make bad choices, to drink and to drive, and to take away the life of a 9-year-old that had so much promise.”

The other two victims, her brothers, are both going to be okay.

The 1-year-old brother was released from the hospital and the 13-year-old brother remains in a Jackson hospital in stable condition.

