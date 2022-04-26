WLBT’s Things To Know 4/26/22: Missing JSU student, Pike Co. prostitution sting, and Elon Musk

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. Missing JSU student

The six-day search for a missing Jackson State University student continues five states away. Monday, the JSU Police Department held a news conference updating the status of the case. “The last footage that we have is what we received on Friday, April 22,” said JSU Police Chief Herman Horton. That footage of Kamilah Fipps is more than 900 miles away in Richmond, Virginia. Investigators have tracked the 21-year-old through cell phone pings since leaving her residence hall on April 19. “One thing I take solace in is knowing that based on the footage that we saw there was no wrongdoing with her leaving campus,” said Chief Horton. “She had a small luggage carrier with her. She purchased a ticket from the greyhound bus station. She was seen at a small restaurant in Richmond, Virginia.”

2. Pike Co. prostitution sting

Authorities release photos of men arrested during Pike County prostitutions sting (Pike County Sheriff's Office)

Several men were arrested during a prostitution sting in Pike County on April 21 and April 22. The Pike County Sheriff’s Office posted photos of the men on Monday.“All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law,” they added.

3. Elon Musk

Billionaire Elon Musk has reached an agreement to acquire Twitter for approximately $44 billion, the company said. (Source: AP)

Tesla CEO Elon Musk stands to be the next owner of Twitter, having pledged roughly $44 billion to buy the social platform and take it private. Assuming that happens, next up on his agenda will be planning how to fulfill his promises to develop new Twitter features, open its algorithm to public inspection and defeat “spambots” on the service that mimic real users. He’ll also need to have the company start “authenticating all humans,” as he described it in a statement quoted in the Monday press release announcing the acquisition. What exactly Musk meant by the phrase remains unclear. So does the question of whether his ideas are technologically possible and how we’ll know if these changes would benefit users or serve some other purpose. Experts who have studied content moderation and researched Twitter for years have expressed doubt that Musk knows exactly what he is getting into. After all, there are plenty of fledgling examples of “free speech” focused platforms launched in the past few years as Twitter antidotes, largely by conservatives unhappy with the company’s crackdowns on hate, harassment and misinformation. Many have struggled to deal with toxic content, and at least one has been cut off by its own technology providers in protest.

