Teen found dead in carport of abandoned home is Jackson’s 40th homicide

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson police have confirmed that a man was shot and killed on Glen Erin Street on Tuesday afternoon. It is the city’s 40th homicide of the year.

Investigators say Kevin Edwards, 18, was found dead with an apparent gunshot wound to the head in the carport of an abandoned home.

Edwards was last seen leaving his home on Saturday.

JPD is continuing to investigate who may have shot and killed Edwards. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-8477.

