Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Rep. Guest joins Republican lawmakers visiting Southern border

By Howard Ballou
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Representative Michael Guest was one of several GOP representatives who visited the Southern border Monday.

They talked with local officials about the potential surge of migrants because of the pullback of Title 42.

For more than two years, many migrants have been denied entry into the United States because of a public health policy put into place during the pandemic - Title 42.

Title 42 allowed immigration authorities to expel migrants and deny entry to asylum-seekers to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The Biden administration wants to end Title 42 starting next month, but GOP lawmakers say this will overwhelm the border as they claim migrants will start flooding into the U.S.

”As we met with community leaders, community leaders told us two things: one they said that they felt abandoned — that this administration, that the federal government, had abandoned them; and then they gave one very simple plea — please provide help. To those members we met with today, I want them to know that those pleas do not fall on deaf ears,” Rep. Guest stated.

A federal judge is temporarily blocking the end of Title 42 after a motion was filed by Missouri, Louisiana, and Arizona.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man killed during firefight with deputies on I-20 suspected of kidnapping
17-year-old Madison Nicole Hardin (l), 22-year-old Jeffrey Allen Freeman (r)
Man, teen charged with capital murder after body found in ditch with multiple stab wounds
36-year-old man shot multiple times, killed while sitting inside his vehicle in Jackson
The missing children, 14-year-old Brandy Wilson, her 8-year-old sister Berry Wilson and a...
Coast Guard suspends search for 3 children missing in Mississippi River
Holmes County Sheriff’s Department searching for missing 30-year-old man