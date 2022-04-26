Rep. Guest joins Republican lawmakers visiting Southern border

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Representative Michael Guest was one of several GOP representatives who visited the Southern border Monday.

They talked with local officials about the potential surge of migrants because of the pullback of Title 42.

For more than two years, many migrants have been denied entry into the United States because of a public health policy put into place during the pandemic - Title 42.

Title 42 allowed immigration authorities to expel migrants and deny entry to asylum-seekers to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The Biden administration wants to end Title 42 starting next month, but GOP lawmakers say this will overwhelm the border as they claim migrants will start flooding into the U.S.

”As we met with community leaders, community leaders told us two things: one they said that they felt abandoned — that this administration, that the federal government, had abandoned them; and then they gave one very simple plea — please provide help. To those members we met with today, I want them to know that those pleas do not fall on deaf ears,” Rep. Guest stated.

A federal judge is temporarily blocking the end of Title 42 after a motion was filed by Missouri, Louisiana, and Arizona.

