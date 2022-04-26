One dead after Canton apartment shooting

CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - One person is dead after a shooting at Cypress Meadows Apartments in Canton.

According to Canton Police Chief Otha Brown, police responded to a call regarding shots fired on South Canal Street around 8:30 a.m on Tuesday.

When they arrived, they discovered a 29-year-old man who had been shot in the chest, laying face down.

The victim has not been identified.

Police arrested 26-year-old Xavier Barnes, who is being charged with murder.

