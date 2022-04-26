Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Ohio makes case to US Supreme Court on transporting death row inmate with bullet in his brain

In Twyford v. Shoop, lawyers suggest bullet fragments could impact Raymond Twyford’s competency and want the inmate tested in a hospital.
By David Ade
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The State of Ohio is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to overrule lower courts that said a death row inmate needs to be taken to a hospital for brain scans.

Raymond Twyford’s lawyers said Twyford attempted suicide he was 13, and it left him with bullet fragments in his brain. They want to know whether the fragments impact Twyford’s competency, something they said was never investigated during the original trial.

Twyford was convicted of murder in 1993, and lower courts have ruled that Ohio needs to transport him to a hospital for the neurological testing.

During Tuesday’s oral arguments to the U.S. Supreme Court, Ohio Solicitor General Benjamin Flowers said that the lower court rulings step on state’s rights and puts the public in danger.

Flowers argued, “The injury we’re suffering is the sovereign interference with our safe operation of our prisons. That we cannot remedy on appeal, plus the threat to public safety. Once we transport him, we have sustained all of those harms. There’s no unringing that bell after the fact.”

Raymond Tyword’s attorneys said that Twyford has been transported between the prison he’s being housed at, and the prison-style medical facility where the brain scan would be done, 16 times without incident. They also said the jury that convicted Twyford may not have had all the evidence.

Justice Clarence Thomas was the first to question Twyford attorney David O’Neil.

Justice Thomas asked, “Do you know whether you’re going to use whatever it is you find from the scan in a Habeas proceeding?”

O’Neil said, “The jury never heard any evidence about the effect of a point blank gunshot wound on Mr. Twyford’s cognition and therefore his culpability. They didn’t hear anything about that because counsel never bothered to investigate it.”

George Washington law professor Paul Schiff Berman said the Supreme Court’s conservative makeup may be the biggest factor in an eventual ruling. He said, “This may be yet another case that makes it harder and harder and harder for inmates to be able to challenge what they deem to be an unconstitutional conviction.”

The court is expected to rule on the case later this summer.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man killed during firefight with deputies on I-20 suspected of kidnapping
17-year-old Madison Nicole Hardin (l), 22-year-old Jeffrey Allen Freeman (r)
Man, teen charged with capital murder after body found in ditch with multiple stab wounds
Man involved in deadly vehicle crash on I-55 South in Rankin Co.
Authorities release photos of men arrested during Pike County prostitutions sting
Authorities release photos of men arrested during Pike County prostitution sting
Missing JSU student recently spotted on surveillance video in Virginia, according to campus police

Latest News

Rep. Guest joins Republican lawmakers visiting Southern border
Rep. Guest joins Republican lawmakers visiting Southern border
EXCLUSIVE: WLBT obtains JSU Stadium Feasibility Study state paid $250,000 for
EXCLUSIVE: WLBT obtains JSU Stadium Feasibility Study showing top picks for new stadium site
Dr. Walker says there is a great need for extended research on the medical benefits of...
3OYS Investigates: The Right Dose Part 2
One doctor with the Marijuana Project says there is no question cannabis is addictive.
3OYS Investigates: The Right Dose Part 1
Former Mississippi governor Ray Mabus speaks with WLBT during an interview in 2017.
Former governor refutes Reeves on Confederate Heritage Month comments