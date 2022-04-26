Officials pull over Tahoe on I-20, find 3 pounds of fentanyl inside seat

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Rankin County officials discovered pounds of drugs inside a seat during a traffic stop on Monday.

Around 8 a.m., the Rankin County Sheriff’s Interstate Interdiction Unit pulled over a Chevrolet Tahoe for a traffic violation on Interstate 20.

During the traffic stop, authorities say probable cause was developed that illegal activity was possibly happening. The deputy then asked and received consent to search the Tahoe.

During that search, authorities found plastic bags hidden inside a seat containing three pounds of pills.

The pills showed a positive result for fentanyl.

The driver of the Tahoe, Carlos Martinez, was placed under arrest for trafficking a controlled substance. The estimated street value of the drugs was $250,000.

