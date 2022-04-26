Connect. Shop. Support Local.
MSU national championship license plate approved

Mississippi State Baseball fans soon will be able to show their support of the team’s 2021...
Mississippi State Baseball fans soon will be able to show their support of the team’s 2021 national championship season with a special license plate.(Mississippi State University)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi State Baseball fans soon will be able to show their support of the team’s 2021 national championship season with a special license plate. Gov. Tate Reeves recently signed a bill creating the affinity plate and authorizing MSU to work with the Mississippi Department of Revenue on its design.

When the application process begins, vehicle owners may submit tag requests to their local county tax collector. Applicants will pay a $50 fee in addition to their standard tag’s cost, of which $44 will be distributed to the Mississippi State University Foundation. A $1 portion of the fee will support the Mississippi Burn Care Fund.

“We would like to sincerely thank Gov. Reeves for signing the bill, Senate Finance Committee Chairman Josh Harkins for authoring the legislation and Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann, House Speaker Philip Gunn and the rest of the state’s legislative leadership for supporting the measure, which will greatly benefit MSU,” said MSU President Dr. Mark E. Keenum.

For more information on Mississippi license plates, visit www.dor.ms.gov/tags-and-titles.

