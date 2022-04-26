Mississippi mayor arrested after allegedly hitting teen in head during fight over dirt bike

Connect. Shop. Support Local.
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WTVA/WLBT) - The mayor of Booneville, Mississippi was arrested Tuesday for allegedly hitting a teenager during an altercation revolving around a dirt bike earlier this month.

That’s according to Prentiss County Sheriff Randy Tolar.

Mayor Chris Lindley was booked into the jail on the misdemeanor charge of simple assault on a minor. He received a $3,000 bond.

The sheriff said a justice court judge signed off on a warrant for the mayor’s arrest.

According to the police report, the teenage boy rode his dirt bike to football practice at the West Side Park the night of April 11. He then let a friend ride the bike up and down the fence line.

When the dirt bike was parked, the mayor allegedly walked up to the boys while “putting his phone in everyones [sic] face” asking who the bike belonged to.

The teen owner of the bike said that it was his and that he would move it. The teen said in his statement that while moving the bike, the mayor shoved him over.

After doing this, the mayor hopped on the bike and fell over. After falling over, the mayor got up and hit the owner of the bike in the back of the head three times.

The report concludes by saying Mayor Lindley told the boys the cops were coming and then walked away.

A sheriff’s deputy who arrived on the scene said Lindley did, in fact, call the police about the dirt bike, but tried cancelling the call before they arrived.

A prosecutor and two justice court judges have already recused themselves from the investigation.

