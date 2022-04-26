Miss. pharmacist sentenced for $180M health care fraud scheme

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A former Mississippi pharmacist was sentenced Tuesday to 10 years in the multimillion-dollar scheme to defraud TRICARE and private insurance companies by paying kickbacks to distributors for referring medically unnecessary prescriptions.

Mitchell “Chad” Barrett, 55, now of Gulf Breeze, Florida, and formerly of Mississippi, participated in a scheme to defraud TRICARE and other health care benefit programs.

He pleaded guilty on Aug. 25, 2021, to conspiracy to engage in monetary transactions in criminally derived property.

Barrett was licensed as a pharmacist in Mississippi and was a co-owner of various pharmacies.

He adjusted prescription formulas to ensure the highest reimbursement, U.S. Department of Justice said.

He solicited recruiters to procure prescriptions for high-margin compounded medications and paid those recruiters commissions based on the percentage of reimbursements paid by pharmacy benefit managers and health care benefit programs, including commissions on claims reimbursed by TRICARE.

He further routinely and systematically waived and/or reduced copayments to be paid by beneficiaries and members and made it seem as if his pharmacy had been collecting copayments.

It resulted in more than $180 million in fraudulent billings, including more than $50 million paid by federal health care programs.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.