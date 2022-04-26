Man involved in deadly vehicle crash on I-55 South in Rankin Co.

RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A man was involved in a deadly vehicle crash on I-55 South in Rankin County on Monday.

Mississippi Highway Patrol says 46-year-old Detrick Robinson, of Jackson, was driving a 2003 Toyota Sequoia when the vehicle left the roadway and overturned.

According to MHP, Robinson was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead on the scene.

The crash is under investigation.

