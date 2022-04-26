Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Man involved in deadly vehicle crash on I-55 South in Rankin Co.

By WLBT.com Staff and Brendan Hall
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 8:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A man was involved in a deadly vehicle crash on I-55 South in Rankin County on Monday.

Mississippi Highway Patrol says 46-year-old Detrick Robinson, of Jackson, was driving a 2003 Toyota Sequoia when the vehicle left the roadway and overturned.

According to MHP, Robinson was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead on the scene.

The crash is under investigation.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man killed during firefight with deputies on I-20 suspected of kidnapping
17-year-old Madison Nicole Hardin (l), 22-year-old Jeffrey Allen Freeman (r)
Man, teen charged with capital murder after body found in ditch with multiple stab wounds
36-year-old man shot multiple times, killed while sitting inside his vehicle in Jackson
The missing children, 14-year-old Brandy Wilson, her 8-year-old sister Berry Wilson and a...
Coast Guard suspends search for 3 children missing in Mississippi River
Holmes County Sheriff’s Department searching for missing 30-year-old man

Latest News

WLBT at 10p
ACLU, SPLC say it’s time to change Mississippi’s 35-year-old Supreme Court districts
ACLU, SPLC say it’s time to change Mississippi’s 35-year-old Supreme Court districts
Man involved in deadly vehicle crash on I-55 South in Rankin Co.
Man involved in deadly vehicle crash on I-55 South in Rankin Co.
Officials pull over Tahoe on I-20, find 3 pounds of fentanyl inside seat
Officials pull over Tahoe on I-20, find 3 pounds of fentanyl inside seat