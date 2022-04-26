Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Lumumba to host citywide town hall meeting over garbage collection

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 7:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson residents have an opportunity Tuesday to let city leaders know how they feel about the city’s current state of garbage collection.

Jackson Mayor Chokwe Lumumba will host a citywide town hall meeting at 6 p.m. at New Jerusalem Church on Raymond Road.

Anyone who has questions about Jackson’s garbage contract and collection is encouraged to attend.

Richard’s Disposal has been collecting trash in the capital city for a few weeks.

Some residents have complained about delays in garbage pickups, and the mayor will answer those questions during this town hall meeting.

The mayor and city council members have been hosting a series of town halls to keep residents informed about the city’s trash pickup status. During previous town hall meetings, workers with Richard’s Disposal have also spoken with residents.

Mayor Lumumba says he believes Richard’s Disposal is the best company and will save the city money, but Jackson city council members disagree and have voted against the company numerous times.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man killed during firefight with deputies on I-20 suspected of kidnapping
17-year-old Madison Nicole Hardin (l), 22-year-old Jeffrey Allen Freeman (r)
Man, teen charged with capital murder after body found in ditch with multiple stab wounds
Man involved in deadly vehicle crash on I-55 South in Rankin Co.
Authorities release photos of men arrested during Pike County prostitutions sting
Authorities release photos of men arrested during Pike County prostitution sting
City Watch: Steven Taylor last seen Jan. 27
Shooting victim found in Mississippi ditch identified as missing Memphis man

Latest News

WLBT’s things to know
WLBT’s Things To Know 4/26/22: Missing JSU student, Pike Co. prostitution sting, and Elon Musk
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: AM shower, PM sunshine Tuesday
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: showers, clouds exit Tuesday
Lumumba to host citywide town hall meeting over garbage collection
Lumumba to host citywide town hall meeting over garbage collection