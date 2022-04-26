Lumumba to host citywide town hall meeting over garbage collection

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson residents have an opportunity Tuesday to let city leaders know how they feel about the city’s current state of garbage collection.

Jackson Mayor Chokwe Lumumba will host a citywide town hall meeting at 6 p.m. at New Jerusalem Church on Raymond Road.

Anyone who has questions about Jackson’s garbage contract and collection is encouraged to attend.

Richard’s Disposal has been collecting trash in the capital city for a few weeks.

Some residents have complained about delays in garbage pickups, and the mayor will answer those questions during this town hall meeting.

The mayor and city council members have been hosting a series of town halls to keep residents informed about the city’s trash pickup status. During previous town hall meetings, workers with Richard’s Disposal have also spoken with residents.

Mayor Lumumba says he believes Richard’s Disposal is the best company and will save the city money, but Jackson city council members disagree and have voted against the company numerous times.

