Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Jackson brewery sets open date in Belhaven

A beer
A beer(Pixabay)
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A new Jackson brewery is set to open its doors next month.

Fertile Ground Beer Co. announced their grand Opening event for Friday, May 13 from 1 to 9 p.m.

The brewery and taproom will then open to the public on Saturday, May 14, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The brewery, located at Belhaven Town Center, was first announced in late 2020 in a piece of development that was scheduled to also feature retail, restaurant and office space as well as an open-air market.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man killed during firefight with deputies on I-20 suspected of kidnapping
17-year-old Madison Nicole Hardin (l), 22-year-old Jeffrey Allen Freeman (r)
Man, teen charged with capital murder after body found in ditch with multiple stab wounds
Man involved in deadly vehicle crash on I-55 South in Rankin Co.
Authorities release photos of men arrested during Pike County prostitutions sting
Authorities release photos of men arrested during Pike County prostitution sting
City Watch: Steven Taylor last seen Jan. 27
Shooting victim found in Mississippi ditch identified as missing Memphis man

Latest News

WLBT’s things to know
WLBT’s Things To Know 4/26/22: Missing JSU student, Pike Co. prostitution sting, and Elon Musk
Mayor Tony Ducker said garbage is being piled up around the outside of the trash cans and being...
Lumumba to host citywide town hall meeting over garbage collection
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: AM shower, PM sunshine Tuesday
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: showers, clouds exit Tuesday