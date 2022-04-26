Jackson brewery sets open date in Belhaven

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A new Jackson brewery is set to open its doors next month.

Fertile Ground Beer Co. announced their grand Opening event for Friday, May 13 from 1 to 9 p.m.

The brewery and taproom will then open to the public on Saturday, May 14, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The brewery, located at Belhaven Town Center, was first announced in late 2020 in a piece of development that was scheduled to also feature retail, restaurant and office space as well as an open-air market.

