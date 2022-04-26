Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Innocent bystander killed in shooting outside Marshall County club

Taklia Gross
Taklia Gross(Jacqueline Brownlee)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - A Marshall County woman is dead and a suspect is behind bars after the woman was shot and killed outside a club Sunday evening.

Marshall County Sheriff Major Kelly McMillen says an altercation between two people outside Roosevelt’s Club is what led to the shooting. One of the men was severely beaten and decided to return to the club with a gun, according to McMillen.

One of the shots struck and killed 30-year-old Takila Gross who was sitting in a parked vehicle nearby. She died on the scene.

The suspect, Andre Norman, 38, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder. McMillen says additional charges are pending.

The man accused of beating Norman was not charged.

We are working to get Norman’s mugshot from Marshall County investigators. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

‘You have destroyed a family’: Man arrested after ATV wreck leaves girl dead, brothers injured
‘You have destroyed a family’: Man arrested after ATV wreck leaves girl dead, brothers injured
Kevin Edwards
Teen found dead in carport of abandoned home is Jackson’s 40th homicide
Mississippi mayor arrested after allegedly hitting teenager during fight over dirt bike
Mississippi mayor arrested after allegedly hitting teen in head during fight over dirt bike
Authorities release photos of men arrested during Pike County prostitutions sting
Authorities release photos of men arrested during Pike County prostitution sting
Man involved in deadly vehicle crash on I-55 South in Rankin Co.

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: seasonable sunshine Wednesday; summery warmth ahead
WLBT’s things to know
WLBT’s Things To Know 4/27/22: Garbage town hall, escaped cows, and mom of 6 killed
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: seasonable Wednesday; summery warmth late week
Kelvin Deshawn Todd
Silver Alert issued for 35-year-old Jackson man
Dominick, 6, of Bridgeport, was badly burned in what his family described as a bullying incident.
6-year-old suffers severe burns in what family calls a case of bullying