First Alert Forecast:

By Dave Roberts
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Clearing skies with lows in the 40s can be expected tonight.  Sunny skies Wednesday with low humidity will continue as we reach highs in the lower and middle 70s.  Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday will see an increase in humidity.  Highs will reach the middle 80s with partly to mostly sunny skies along with a slight chance for showers Saturday and a higher chance for showers and thunderstorms Sunday and Monday.  A widespread outbreak of severe weather looks unlikely and rainfall amounts should be an inch or so during the upcoming 7 days.  Tuesday’s high was 74 and the average high and low this time of year is 79 and 56.  Sunrise is 6:18am and the sunset is 7:39pm.  North wind at 10mph tonight and northeast at the same speeds Wednesday.

