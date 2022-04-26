First Alert Forecast: cooler than normal today before we warm up by late week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Sunshine will continue to become more prevalent over the next few hours as clouds break apart and move out. Temperatures this afternoon will be a tad cooler than recent days in the wake of yesterday’s cold front. Expect highs this afternoon to peak in the lower 70s as winds flow out of the north around 10 MPH. It will get cooler overnight into early tomorrow morning with lows in the middle 40s under clear skies.

Wednesday will feature beautiful and bright weather across central and southwest MS as high pressure dominates the region. Although temperatures are forecast to still below normal tomorrow afternoon, it will be a very pleasant day in the middle 70s with lots of sunshine.

A quick warm up to the 80s is expected through the rest of the work week and this weekend. We will gradually turn muggier and more humid during this time as moisture begins to surge back in from the Gulf. Generally quiet conditions will also last through Friday before chances for widely scattered showers and rumbles of thunder return over the weekend.

