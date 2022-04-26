Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: cooler than normal today before we warm up by late week

By Peyton Garrison
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Sunshine will continue to become more prevalent over the next few hours as clouds break apart and move out. Temperatures this afternoon will be a tad cooler than recent days in the wake of yesterday’s cold front. Expect highs this afternoon to peak in the lower 70s as winds flow out of the north around 10 MPH. It will get cooler overnight into early tomorrow morning with lows in the middle 40s under clear skies.

Wednesday will feature beautiful and bright weather across central and southwest MS as high pressure dominates the region. Although temperatures are forecast to still below normal tomorrow afternoon, it will be a very pleasant day in the middle 70s with lots of sunshine.

A quick warm up to the 80s is expected through the rest of the work week and this weekend. We will gradually turn muggier and more humid during this time as moisture begins to surge back in from the Gulf. Generally quiet conditions will also last through Friday before chances for widely scattered showers and rumbles of thunder return over the weekend.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Sunny and in the 70s this afternoon.
Peyton's Tuesday Afternoon Forecast

Most Read

Man killed during firefight with deputies on I-20 suspected of kidnapping
17-year-old Madison Nicole Hardin (l), 22-year-old Jeffrey Allen Freeman (r)
Man, teen charged with capital murder after body found in ditch with multiple stab wounds
Man involved in deadly vehicle crash on I-55 South in Rankin Co.
Authorities release photos of men arrested during Pike County prostitutions sting
Authorities release photos of men arrested during Pike County prostitution sting
Missing JSU student recently spotted on surveillance video in Virginia, according to campus police

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: AM shower, PM sunshine Tuesday
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: showers, clouds exit Tuesday
WLBT at 4p - clipped version
First Alert Forecast:
Rain likely today and Tuesday
First Alert Forecast: showers/storms likely throughout this afternoon and evening