First Alert Forecast: AM shower, PM sunshine Tuesday

TUESDAY: Passing showers will start off your Tuesday as the front moves eastward through central and southwest Mississippi. Rain chances will tend to taper by mid-day, clouds will follow suit into the afternoon hours. Highs will run cooler, in the 70s. Skies become mainly clear overnight with lows falling back into the 40s to near 50.

WEDNESDAY: High pressure settles over central and southwest Mississippi through mid-week. After a cool start in the 40s to near 50, we’ll rebound, amid sunshine, back into the 70s – seasonably mild for late April. Skies remain clear overnight with lows in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: 80s quickly return by Thursday and Friday amid mainly to mostly sunny skies. By the weekend, widely scattered showers and storms may mix in from time to time, but we aren’t anticipating a complete washout. Highs will stay in the 80s, lows in the 60s with the highest chances of rain being on Sunday.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.