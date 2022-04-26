Council rejects proposal to increase bonds for Planetarium, Arts Center

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The city of Jackson won’t be taking out additional debt to fund renovations at the Russell C. Davis Planetarium.

Tuesday, the city council voted down a proposal to increase a $5.5 million bond to $9 million, to fund renovations at the Mississippi Arts Center and Davis Planetarium downtown.

The initial bond was approved in October and would help fund significant improvements at the planetarium, including redoing the third-floor exhibit space, installing new seating and lighting, and reworking restrooms. New exhibits also will be installed to replace the ones that were last updated during the days of the Space Shuttle.

The decision came after about 30 minutes of discussion, and after some council members said they were wary of taking on the additional debt in the light of ongoing water problems and with the city failing to ensure other community centers were operating properly.

“I have a problem obligating the city to debt when every budget season we look at the amount of GO bonds we’re on the hook for paying back,” Ward 6 Councilman Aaron Banks said. “We have to be realistic. Taking on another loan is not feasible for where we are.”

Increasing the loan would have provided the city with the additional funds needed to break ground on a roughly $12 million renovation and expansion project for the planetarium.

David Lewis, deputy director of cultural services, said the city was seeking additional loans after several grant applications to help fund the project were rejected.

“We’ve been applying for as many grants as possible, especially at the federal level, and we have not been awarded those grants... it’s just that it’s so competitive, specifically in the ARPA funds. We applied for a travel and tourism competitive grant, and last I heard, I don’t think there was a single project from the state of Mississippi that was awarded,” Lewis said. “I’ve worked with (Chief Financial Officer Fidelis) Malembecka on ways to keep this project on track, and as we still apply for grants, this increases our capacity.”

Lewis told the council the bond would be paid for with funds generated by the planetarium once it reopens and payments would not begin until the facility reopened in 2024.

Ward 3 Councilman Kenneth Stokes stepped out of the meeting prior to the vote. “I don’t want to vote against this because I have seen first-hand some of the positive things taking place with the new city auditorium. I say it’s new because the last time I was there it didn’t look like what it looks like now,” he said.

Stokes was referring to major renovations completed years ago at Thalia Mara Hall.

However, the councilman said the state and federal governments might use the council’s decision to spend money on the planetarium as a reason not to give Jackson money for water.

“I still believe they’re watching us and how we spend money here, as an excuse to not give us the true amount of money we need from the federal government, the state, and everybody else so we can get a brand-new water system in this city.”

Jackson has about $2 billion in infrastructure needs, including nearly a billion dollars to bring its sewer system into compliance with a federal consent decree. Jackson also is facing an estimated $170 million to address needs spelled out in an EPA administrative order the council signed off on last year.

Banks and Ward 1 Councilman Ashby Foote, meanwhile, argued the city needed to spend more money to take care of what it already has, rather than building or adding something new.

“One of the first things that struck me when I read this was to issue general obligation bonds for the... purpose of erecting municipal buildings and purchasing buildings. I said back during the budget process we don’t need to be in the business of building new buildings. We need to be in the business of selling the buildings we’ve got,” Foote said. “We’ve got too many city-owned buildings that have become blight because we don’t set aside money to take care of them.”

Foote pointed to the Mississippi Arts Center, which has been without air conditioning since at least summer, as well as the Charles Tisdale Library, which has been abandoned since 2017. “I hope the planetarium is a huge success and all, but I have a real issue myself with the city not setting aside enough money for the buildings we’ve got.”

Banks pointed to broken faucets at Sykes Gym and West Side Gym, as well as problems at the city’s community centers and parks.

“I have a problem with supporting $9 million in debt when none of the parks in my ward have working restrooms,” he said. “I was with Forest Hill Class... we did a joint kickball game from the class of 1970 all the way up, and the facilities aren’t working. May Day Fest is coming up... I think we’ve got to take care of the small things and be good stewards over that first.

“The Scripture says, ‘If you be faithful over a few, I can make you ruler over many,’” Banks added. “It’s kind of backward to me to not be good stewards over the small buildings in our communities.”

Lewis said the bond would deal with many of the issues brought about by the planetarium and art center’s ages, including leaking roofs.

He also worked to address concerns about taking on the additional debt.

Jackson currently has around $98 million in outstanding general obligation bond debt, according to the city’s 2018 bond catalog. The debt is expected to be paid off by 2036. In fiscal year 2022, the city is expected to pay $13.5 million in principal and interest on that debt, about $80,000 less than it will pay next year, the catalog shows.

The debt service for the year represents a little more than 4% of the city’s total budget.

GO bonds are “guaranteed by the total revenue generated by the relevant government entity or agency,” according to the Corporate Finance Institute’s website. “In other words, the repayment is guaranteed by both tax revenue and operating revenue generated by various projects.”

Lewis said the $9 million bond would be paid off with the additional revenues created by the planetarium once it reopens.

He expects the attraction will bring in about 60,000 visitors a year, who would pay between $10 and $15 per ticket. “You take those 60,000 people. That’s already $600,000 annually if we go with a $10 base ticket,” he said. “We know there is significant capacity above that, especially in the first years we’re going to be open.”

That amount does not include rentals, concessions, or gift shop sales. “We have approached this to make sure the facility not only serves to generate (enough) revenue to pay off its own debt but have a significant increase in revenue to support other projects in the city.”

Ward 4 Councilman Brian Grizzell said the city should support the bond, in part, because Jackson has received millions of dollars from community partners to go toward the projects.

Among gifts, Jackson received $1 million from the Community Foundation of Mississippi, $500,000 from the Junior League of Jackson, $1.5 million from the Hinds County Board of Supervisors, and $2 million from the state.

“We have to invest in our children. We have to invest in the arts and culture of our city,” Grizzell said. “What does it look like for the city of Jackson not to invest in its own planetarium and arts center?”

