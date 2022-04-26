City Council approves mayor’s nominees to Jackson Municipal Court

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two new faces will soon be on the bench as Jackson Municipal Court judges.

Tuesday, the Jackson City Council approved appointing Lilli Evans Bass and Kevin Bass, no relation, as municipal court judges.

Kevin Bass is currently a litigation and trial attorney for Walker Group, PC, and former general counsel for the Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport and Jackson Municipal Airport Authority.

Attorneys with the Walker Group represent Richard’s Disposal, a participant in the mayor’s suit against the city council regarding garbage collections.

Prior to joining Walker in 2014, Bass was a trial attorney and assistant district attorney in Tunica and Coahoma County, a legal intern and researcher with the Law Office of John Keith Perry Jr., in Southaven, and a law clerk with the Southern Poverty Law Center.

He replaces longtime Municipal Judge Ali M. ShamsidDeen.

Lilli Evans Bass is currently a partner with Brown Bass & Jeter PLLC and serves as a municipal court judge in Yazoo City.

From 2010 to 2015, she was an attorney with Currie Johnson Griffith & Myers P.A., and served as a judicial law clerk for the Mississippi Supreme Court.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.