Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

City Council approves mayor’s nominees to Jackson Municipal Court

Jackson Municipal Court
Jackson Municipal Court
By Anthony Warren
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two new faces will soon be on the bench as Jackson Municipal Court judges.

Tuesday, the Jackson City Council approved appointing Lilli Evans Bass and Kevin Bass, no relation, as municipal court judges.

Kevin Bass is currently a litigation and trial attorney for Walker Group, PC, and former general counsel for the Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport and Jackson Municipal Airport Authority.

Attorneys with the Walker Group represent Richard’s Disposal, a participant in the mayor’s suit against the city council regarding garbage collections.

Prior to joining Walker in 2014, Bass was a trial attorney and assistant district attorney in Tunica and Coahoma County, a legal intern and researcher with the Law Office of John Keith Perry Jr., in Southaven, and a law clerk with the Southern Poverty Law Center.

He replaces longtime Municipal Judge Ali M. ShamsidDeen.

Lilli Evans Bass is currently a partner with Brown Bass & Jeter PLLC and serves as a municipal court judge in Yazoo City.

From 2010 to 2015, she was an attorney with Currie Johnson Griffith & Myers P.A., and served as a judicial law clerk for the Mississippi Supreme Court.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man killed during firefight with deputies on I-20 suspected of kidnapping
17-year-old Madison Nicole Hardin (l), 22-year-old Jeffrey Allen Freeman (r)
Man, teen charged with capital murder after body found in ditch with multiple stab wounds
Man involved in deadly vehicle crash on I-55 South in Rankin Co.
Authorities release photos of men arrested during Pike County prostitutions sting
Authorities release photos of men arrested during Pike County prostitution sting
Missing JSU student recently spotted on surveillance video in Virginia, according to campus police

Latest News

Cypress Meadows Apartments
One dead after Canton apartment shooting
A beer
Jackson brewery sets open date in Belhaven
WLBT’s things to know
WLBT’s Things To Know 4/26/22: Missing JSU student, Pike Co. prostitution sting, and Elon Musk
Mayor Tony Ducker said garbage is being piled up around the outside of the trash cans and being...
Lumumba to host citywide town hall meeting over garbage collection