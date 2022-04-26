Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

2 children, woman killed by gunman at Russian kindergarten

A lawmaker says a gunman has killed two children and a staff member at a kindergarten in Russia.
A lawmaker says a gunman has killed two children and a staff member at a kindergarten in Russia.(Pixabay)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 6:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSCOW (AP) — A lawmaker says a gunman has killed two children and a staff member at a kindergarten in Russia.

Citing “preliminary information,” federal lawmaker and former governor Sergei Morozov wrote on the VK social network that a man had entered the kindergarten in the town of Veshkayma in central Russia and shot a female staff member and children, before shooting himself.

Local health officials say one other staff member was wounded.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man killed during firefight with deputies on I-20 suspected of kidnapping
17-year-old Madison Nicole Hardin (l), 22-year-old Jeffrey Allen Freeman (r)
Man, teen charged with capital murder after body found in ditch with multiple stab wounds
Man involved in deadly vehicle crash on I-55 South in Rankin Co.
Authorities release photos of men arrested during Pike County prostitutions sting
Authorities release photos of men arrested during Pike County prostitution sting
City Watch: Steven Taylor last seen Jan. 27
Shooting victim found in Mississippi ditch identified as missing Memphis man

Latest News

To date 190 cases of the hepatitis of unknown origin have been reported, 140 of them in Europe.
Officials: Nearly 200 cases of mystery liver disease
WLBT’s things to know
WLBT’s Things To Know 4/26/22: Missing JSU student, Pike Co. prostitution sting, and Elon Musk
The justices are hearing arguments Tuesday in the administration’s appeal of lower-court...
Justices hear fight over asylum-seekers waiting in Mexico
Mayor Tony Ducker said garbage is being piled up around the outside of the trash cans and being...
Lumumba to host citywide town hall meeting over garbage collection
Paxlovid, when administered within five days of symptoms appearing, has been proven to bring...
Biden administration expands availability of COVID antiviral pill