Woman accused of fatally stabbing 81-year-old husband after dispute over coffee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman accused of fatally stabbing her 81-year-old husband to death over the weekend is now behind bars.

An affidavit detailing the incident says an argument between Sheila Downey, 68, and her husband regarding the taste of his coffee led to the fatal stabbing Sunday morning.

While in the hospital, Downey’s husband reportedly told police after the argument Downey became angry, went into the laundry room and attempted to drink bleach.

He was able to stop her which angered her more, according to the affidavit. That’s when Downey allegedly went into the kitchen, grabbed a knife and repeatedly stabbed her husband.

He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition where he died around 3:45 p.m.

The affidavit says Downey was not on the scene when officers arrived and was later arrested when she returned.

She is charged with first-degree murder.

