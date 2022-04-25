Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Woman accused of fatally stabbing 81-year-old husband after dispute over coffee

Shiela Downey charged in husband's stabbing death
Shiela Downey charged in husband's stabbing death(Action News 5/SCSO)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman accused of fatally stabbing her 81-year-old husband to death over the weekend is now behind bars.

An affidavit detailing the incident says an argument between Sheila Downey, 68, and her husband regarding the taste of his coffee led to the fatal stabbing Sunday morning.

While in the hospital, Downey’s husband reportedly told police after the argument Downey became angry, went into the laundry room and attempted to drink bleach.

He was able to stop her which angered her more, according to the affidavit. That’s when Downey allegedly went into the kitchen, grabbed a knife and repeatedly stabbed her husband.

He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition where he died around 3:45 p.m.

The affidavit says Downey was not on the scene when officers arrived and was later arrested when she returned.

She is charged with first-degree murder.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

17-year-old Madison Nicole Hardin (l), 22-year-old Jeffrey Allen Freeman (r)
Man, teen charged with capital murder after body found in ditch with multiple stab wounds
36-year-old man shot multiple times, killed while sitting inside his vehicle in Jackson
The missing children, 14-year-old Brandy Wilson, her 8-year-old sister Berry Wilson and a...
Coast Guard suspends search for 3 children missing in Mississippi River
Officer-involved shooting in Rankin Co. leaves one dead
Man killed during firefight with deputies on I-20 suspected of kidnapping
Holmes County Sheriff’s Department searching for missing 30-year-old man

Latest News

Officer-involved shooting in Rankin Co. leaves one dead
Man killed during firefight with deputies on I-20 suspected of kidnapping
City Watch: Steven Taylor last seen Jan. 27
Shooting victim found in Mississippi ditch identified as missing Memphis man
Multiple people arrested after guns, drugs seized in Adams County
Multiple people arrested after guns, drugs seized in Adams County
Multiple people arrested after guns, drugs seized in Adams County
Multiple arrested after guns and drugs seized in Adams County busts