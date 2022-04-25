WLBT’s Things To Know 4/25/22: Body found in ditch in Rankin Co., 3 children plunge into Miss. River, and a praying football coach

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. Body found in ditch in Rankin Co.

A 22-year-old man’s body was found in a ditch with multiple stab wounds in Rankin Co. According to a press release, deputies were called to the 200 block of Wilson Bates Road, where they discovered Keair Stowers of Forest. Investigators were then called to the scene and, with the assistance of the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, learned that Stowers’ truck had been stolen and located in Franklin County. The press release says that with the assistance of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, 22-year-old Jeffrey Allen Freeman, of Morton, and 17-year-old Madison Nicole Hardin, of Morton, were taken into custody and transported to the Rankin County Jail. They are being charged with capital murder. District Attorney Bubba Bramlett will bring Freeman and Hardin before Rankin County Court Judge David Morrow for an initial appearance.

2. 3 children plunge into Miss. River

crime scene tape (MGN)

The Coast Guard suspended the search for three missing children who plunged into the Mississippi River late Saturday. The missing children, 14-year-old Brandy Wilson, her 8-year-old sister Berry Wilson and a 15-year-old male friend, were reported entering the water sometime around 7:15 p.m. Saturday near the Crescent City Connection bridge. The bridge connects the east and west banks of New Orleans, WVUE reports. “The decision to suspend any search and rescue case is never easy, but considering the extensive search efforts of our Coast Guard men and women, in conjunction with other response agencies, I’ve made the difficult decision to suspend our active search for the three children,” said Capt. Kelly Denning, Coast Guard Sector New Orleans commander. “Our prayers are with the families during this difficult time.”

3. Praying football coach

Joe Kennedy, a former assistant football coach at Bremerton High School, lost his coaching job for refusing to stop kneeling in prayer with players and spectators on the field immediately after football games. He will take his arguments before the U.S. Supreme Court, saying the school district violated his First Amendment rights. (Source: KCPQ via CNN)

The Supreme Court will tackle a dispute between public school officials and a former high school football coach who wanted to kneel and pray on the field after games. The case before the justices on Monday involves Joseph Kennedy, a former football coach at Bremerton High School in Bremerton, Washington. For years, the coach would kneel at the center of the field following games and lead students in prayer. The school district eventually learned what he was doing and asked him to stop. Kennedy’s lawyers say the Constitution’s freedom of speech and freedom of religion guarantees allow him to pray on the field, with students free to join. But the school district says Kennedy’s religious speech interfered with students’ own religious freedom rights, could have the effect of pressuring students to pray, and opened the district itself to lawsuits. The school district says it tried to work out a solution so Kennedy, who is Christian, could pray privately before or after the game, including on the field after students left, but Kennedy’s lawsuit followed.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.