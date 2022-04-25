Teenager drowns in Hancock County

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A Hancock County teen lost his life Sunday after drowning during an outing with friends.

A dive team pulled the body of 18-year-old Aydin Stallings from a dirt pit he and his friends were swimming in, according to Sheriff Ricky Adam.

The pit is located off Kiln-Picayune Road near a side road called Horseshoe Road, which authorities say is about half a mile inside the Stennis buffer zone.

