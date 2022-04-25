Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Shooting victim found in Mississippi ditch identified as missing Memphis man

City Watch: Steven Taylor last seen Jan. 27
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 9:41 AM CDT
COAHOMA COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - A man who was found dead in Mississippi last month is now identified as a Memphis man who went missing nearly four months ago.

Memphis Police Department issued a City Watch alert for 47-year-old Steven Taylor on Feb. 10 after he had been missing for two weeks.

He was last seen on Jan. 27 leaving his home on Philsdale Avenue to meet a friend; Taylor left his home in a dark Cadillac truck, police say.

On March 11, Coahoma County Sheriff’s Office announced it was working to identify a deceased male who was found in a ditch off Old Highway 61.

An autopsy confirmed the man was Taylor. On Saturday CCSO reported he died of a gunshot wound.

If anyone has information on this investigation, call the sheriff’s office at 662-624-2411 or 662-624-3085 or message investigators on Facebook at Coahoma County Sheriff’s Office.

