Officer-involved shooting in Rankin Co. leaves one dead

RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Rankin County deputies are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting that has left one person dead.

The incident happened in the area of Interstate 20 West near Highway 80.

Investigators have not released any other details at this time about what happened or who was involved.

Officials did say that no deputies were injured in this incident.

Mississippi Department of Transportation is reporting traffic back-ups in the area.

WLBT is working to learn more information about this investigation.

