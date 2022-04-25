Multiple people arrested after guns, drugs seized in Adams County

ADAMS CO. Miss. (WLBT) - A series of traffic stops over the weekend netted illegal drugs and firearms in Adams County.

In one case, deputies stopped a car for a traffic violation Friday on Highland Boulevard.

Inside that car, they found a quarter of a pound of marijuana, a small amount of prescription medication, and digital scales.

The driver was cited for the traffic violation, but the passenger, Xavier Williams, was arrested for possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of Promethazine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Saturday afternoon, deputies stopped Robert Johns on Highway 61. He was arrested on an active warrant for contempt of court in Lawrence County.

Inside his car, deputies say they found a loaded nine-millimeter pistol, about six grams of meth, digital scales, and about four grams of marijuana.

Johns is charged with felony contempt of court and possession of meth, drug paraphernalia, marijuana in a motor vehicle, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

The driver, Laurence Burnett, was charged with trafficking ecstasy, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a stolen firearm.

Charles Clark, a passenger, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Joseph Manson, a passenger, was charged with possession of schedule I marijuana with intent to deliver.

