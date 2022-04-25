Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

MSU’s Cumbest named SEC Player of the Week

(WMC Action News 5)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi State outfielder Brad Cumbest was named the SEC Player of the Week after a big weekend at the plate.

Cumbest hit .538 with two homers and seven hits over the week, in which MSU took two of three from Ole Miss in Oxford.

Cumbest scored three runs on four hits in MSU’s 10-7 victory on Friday, along with a game-winning home run in the 11th on Saturday.

He also stole a base and hit a sacrifice fly in the Bulldogs’ 17-2 win over Jackson State on Tuesday.

Cumbest leads his team in batting average, doubles and slugging percentage and is second with 12 homers for the season.

The Bulldogs will play Ole Miss again on Tuesday in Pearl before heading to Columbia, Missouri, for their next weekend series.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer-involved shooting in Rankin Co. leaves one dead
Man killed during firefight with deputies on I-20 suspected of kidnapping
17-year-old Madison Nicole Hardin (l), 22-year-old Jeffrey Allen Freeman (r)
Man, teen charged with capital murder after body found in ditch with multiple stab wounds
36-year-old man shot multiple times, killed while sitting inside his vehicle in Jackson
The missing children, 14-year-old Brandy Wilson, her 8-year-old sister Berry Wilson and a...
Coast Guard suspends search for 3 children missing in Mississippi River
Holmes County Sheriff’s Department searching for missing 30-year-old man

Latest News

JSU’s Head Baseball Coach Omar Johnson Earns 500th Career Win
JSU’s Ameshya Williams-Holliday becomes first HBCU player drafted in WNBA since 2002
Ole Miss’ Shakira Austin, JSU’s Ameshya Williams-Holliday drafted to WNBA
Ole Miss’ Shakira Austin drafted to WNBA by Washington Mystics
Liberty Bowl Tigers Stadium
Southern Heritage Classic tickets on sale, possibly JSU’s last appearance in the game