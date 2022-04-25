Missing JSU student recently spotted on surveillance video in Virginia, according to campus police

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The six-day search for a missing Jackson State University student continues five states away. Monday, the JSU Police Department held a news conference updating the status of the case.

“The last footage that we have is what we received on Friday, April 22,” said JSU Police Chief Herman Horton.

That footage of Kamilah Fipps is more than 900 miles away in Richmond, Virginia. Investigators have tracked the 21-year-old through cell phone pings since leaving her residence hall on April 19.

“One thing I take solace in is knowing that based on the footage that we saw there was no wrongdoing with her leaving campus,” said Chief Horton. “She had a small luggage carrier with her. She purchased a ticket from the greyhound bus station. She was seen at a small restaurant in Richmond, Virginia.”

Despite the Virginia sighting, Fipps has not been located.

“Her mother has made it to Richmond, Virginia, where she has, as of yesterday, filed a missing person’s report with the Richmond Police Department,” said the JSU PD chief. “We’re thankful, and we’re grateful for the help the Richmond Police Department has provided.”

Police said the Milwaukee native purchased a bus ticket to New York City. Chief Horton says police there have not found Fipps. The investigation continues into why she stopped in Richmond and if she has connections with the city.

“It’s still a missing person’s case, and we’re not going to be satisfied until we find this young lady,” added Horton.

Campus police ask anyone with any information on her whereabouts to contact them at 601-979-2580.

