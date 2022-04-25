Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Man, teen charged with capital murder after body found in ditch with multiple stab wounds

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A 22-year-old man’s body was found in a ditch with multiple stab wounds in Rankin Co.

According to a press release, deputies were called to the 200 block of Wilson Bates Road, where they discovered Keair Stowers of Forest.

Investigators were then called to the scene and, with the assistance of the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, learned that Stowers truck had been stolen and located in Franklin County.

The press release says that with the assistance of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, 22-year-old Jeffrey Allen Freeman, of Morton, and 17-year-old Madison Nicole Hardin, of Morton, were taken into custody and transported to the Rankin County Jail.

They are being charged with capital murder. District Attorney Bubba Bramlett will bring Freeman and Hardin before Rankin County Court Judge David Morrow for an initial appearance.

MS Highway Patrol turns to state colleges to ramp up its recruitment efforts
Church parking lot vandalized after months of saving for project in Utica
