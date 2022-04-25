Man killed in weekend crash on Star Rd.

RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Rankin County deputies are investigating a fatal crash from this weekend.

The crash happened around 9 p.m. Saturday on Star Road, near the Robinhood community.

Sheriff Bryan Bailey says just one vehicle was involved. Deputies found the driver who had been ejected from the vehicle during the crash.

It appears the SUV ran off the right side of the road and flipped several times.

The driver was rushed to the hospital but did not survive.

