Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Loose pony running on interstate causes 7-car crash in South Carolina

By Alvieann Chandler
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – A loose pony on the interstate caused a seven-vehicle crash in South Carolina late Saturday morning.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the pony was running down I-85 in the northbound lanes.

Fortunately, no one was seriously injured. One person suffered minor injuries, and the pony was safety rescued by animal control.

It’s unclear how the pony got on the interstate.

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

17-year-old Madison Nicole Hardin (l), 22-year-old Jeffrey Allen Freeman (r)
Man, teen charged with capital murder after body found in ditch with multiple stab wounds
36-year-old man shot multiple times, killed while sitting inside his vehicle in Jackson
The missing children, 14-year-old Brandy Wilson, her 8-year-old sister Berry Wilson and a...
Coast Guard suspends search for 3 children missing in Mississippi River
Officer-involved shooting in Rankin Co. leaves one dead
Man killed during firefight with deputies on I-20 suspected of kidnapping
Holmes County Sheriff’s Department searching for missing 30-year-old man

Latest News

Drone video shows destruction in Horenka, Ukraine, on April 24, 2022, the day that marks two...
Russia hits rail, fuel facilities in attacks deep in Ukraine
Elon Musk is reportedly negotiating with Twitter's board in his bid to purchase the social...
Reports: Musk’s bid to buy and privatize Twitter heats up
FILE - President Donald Trump arrives at the White House in Washington, on Dec. 31, 2020.
Judge finds Trump in contempt in legal fight with NY AG
President Joe Biden is shown arriving in Portland on Thursday. The president will salute the...
LIVE: Biden to honor Stanley Cup winners Tampa Bay Lightning at White House
Police: Missing Chippewa Falls girl found dead
Chippewa Falls Police provide update on missing girl