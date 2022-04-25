JPD investigating after shooting at North Jackson apartment complex

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police Department is investigating a reported shooting at a North Jackson apartment complex on Monday.

JPD was called to the Castlegate Apartments on Keele Street just after 2:00 p.m. The alleged shooting victim fled to Kaleidoscope Heights Academy on Briarwood Drive just as parents were waiting to pick up their children.

American Medical Response transported the victim to a local hospital. Jackson Police have not given any information on a potential suspect(s) or motive.

