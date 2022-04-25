First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Rain showers will continue tonight, but no severe weather is expected with temperatures falling into the 50s. Monday’s high reached 84 degrees before the front moved in. We are behind a cold front that moved in earlier Monday with some thundershowers and heavy rain. Tuesday may start off with a few showers, but skies will clear. It will be cooler than today with lower humidity too. Highs will reach the lower 70s. Wednesday and Thursday should be real nice as well with lower humidity continuing. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s with lows in the 50s. The humidity will return by this weekend with a few showers possible. Expect highs in the 80s with lows in the 60s. A few showers and thunderstorms will be possible Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. The severe threat looks very low, if any at all. North wind tonight at 10mph and at 15mph Tuesday. Average high is 79 and the average low is 56. Sunrise is 6:20am and the sunset is 7:37pm.

