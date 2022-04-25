First Alert Forecast: showers/storms likely throughout this afternoon and evening

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Showers and thunderstorms will be likely at times through this afternoon and evening as a cold front drops farther to the SE across the area. A strong or gusty storm cannot completely be ruled out today, but the overall risk for severe weather remains minimal and low. Temperatures ahead of the front will reach the 80s. Scattered showers will be possible into the overnight hours as low temperatures fall to the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Lingering showers will continue into Tuesday on the back side of the front as it tracks farther away from our area. We should start to dry out close to lunchtime tomorrow before sun begins to break out between clouds. It will also be slightly cooler out in the wake of the front with highs forecast to rise to the lower 70s.

The rest of the work week will consist of quiet and warmer weather. Expect highs to top back out in the 80s towards the end of the week and into the weekend. Our next chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms will likely hold off until the weekend, especially by the end of the weekend, as moisture levels begin to increase.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.