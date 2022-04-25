Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: showers/storms likely throughout this afternoon and evening

Rain likely today and Tuesday
Rain likely today and Tuesday(WLBT)
By Peyton Garrison
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Showers and thunderstorms will be likely at times through this afternoon and evening as a cold front drops farther to the SE across the area. A strong or gusty storm cannot completely be ruled out today, but the overall risk for severe weather remains minimal and low. Temperatures ahead of the front will reach the 80s. Scattered showers will be possible into the overnight hours as low temperatures fall to the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Lingering showers will continue into Tuesday on the back side of the front as it tracks farther away from our area. We should start to dry out close to lunchtime tomorrow before sun begins to break out between clouds. It will also be slightly cooler out in the wake of the front with highs forecast to rise to the lower 70s.

The rest of the work week will consist of quiet and warmer weather. Expect highs to top back out in the 80s towards the end of the week and into the weekend. Our next chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms will likely hold off until the weekend, especially by the end of the weekend, as moisture levels begin to increase.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

17-year-old Madison Nicole Hardin (l), 22-year-old Jeffrey Allen Freeman (r)
Man, teen charged with capital murder after body found in ditch with multiple stab wounds
36-year-old man shot multiple times, killed while sitting inside his vehicle in Jackson
The missing children, 14-year-old Brandy Wilson, her 8-year-old sister Berry Wilson and a...
Coast Guard suspends search for 3 children missing in Mississippi River
Officer-involved shooting in Rankin Co. leaves one dead
Man killed during firefight with deputies on I-20 suspected of kidnapping
Holmes County Sheriff’s Department searching for missing 30-year-old man

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: showers, storms return for parts of Monday, Tuesday
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: rain, storms return Monday afternoon, evening; cooler mid-week
Rain likely early week
First Alert Forecast: greater chance for showers & thunderstorms to arrive Monday
Rain likely on Monday.
Peyton's Sunday Evening Forecast