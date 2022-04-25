Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
First Alert Forecast: showers, storms returns for parts of Monday, Tuesday

First Alert Forecast
By Patrick Ellis
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 4:58 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MONDAY: We’ll start the day off mostly dry – though, a front approaching central and southwest Mississippi will yield higher chances for showers and storms by the latter parts of the day. Severe weather is unlikely – though, a strong, gusty storm with small hail can’t be completely ruled out. Highs, before the storms move in, we’ll manage the lower to middle 80s. Storm chances will continue overnight as lows fall back into the 50s to near 60.

TUESDAY: Showery periods will continue to start off your Tuesday as the front sluggishly moves eastward through central and southwest Mississippi. Rain chances will tend to taper by mid-day, clouds will gradually follow suit through the afternoon hours. Highs will run cooler, in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Skies become mainly clear overnight with lows falling back into the 40s to near 50.

EXTENDED FORECAST: High pressure will move overhead again by the mid-latter parts of the work week – with gradually warming temperatures, yet again. Expect highs Wednesday to be in the 70s; 80s quickly return by Thursday and Friday amid mainly to mostly sunny skies. By the weekend, widely scattered showers and storms may mix in from time to time, but we aren’t anticipating a complete washout. Highs will stay in the 80s, lows in the 60s with the highest chances of rain being on Sunday.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

