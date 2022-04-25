Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Billy Ray Turner’s sentencing postponed in connection to the murder of NBA star Lorenzen Wright

Billy Ray Turner, who is charged in the death of former NBA star Lorenzen Wright, appears in...
Billy Ray Turner, who is charged in the death of former NBA star Lorenzen Wright, appears in court on Monday.(Source: WMC)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 7:33 AM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Sentencing for the man convicted in connection with the 2013 murder of former NBA star Lorenzen Wright has been postponed.

Billy Ray Turner was set to be sentenced Friday on one remaining charge of conspiracy and intent to commit murder.

He was found guilty of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder in March.

The murder conviction carries an automatic life sentence but the sentence on the conspiracy charge has yet to be decided.

That carries a 15 to 25-year sentence.

The new court date is June 3.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Man killed during firefight with deputies on I-20 suspected of kidnapping
17-year-old Madison Nicole Hardin (l), 22-year-old Jeffrey Allen Freeman (r)
Man, teen charged with capital murder after body found in ditch with multiple stab wounds
Man involved in deadly vehicle crash on I-55 South in Rankin Co.
Authorities release photos of men arrested during Pike County prostitutions sting
Authorities release photos of men arrested during Pike County prostitution sting
City Watch: Steven Taylor last seen Jan. 27
Shooting victim found in Mississippi ditch identified as missing Memphis man

Latest News

WLBT’s things to know
WLBT’s Things To Know 4/26/22: Missing JSU student, Pike Co. prostitution sting, and Elon Musk
Mayor Tony Ducker said garbage is being piled up around the outside of the trash cans and being...
Lumumba to host citywide town hall meeting over garbage collection
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: AM shower, PM sunshine Tuesday
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: showers, clouds exit Tuesday
Lumumba to host citywide town hall meeting over garbage collection
Lumumba to host citywide town hall meeting over garbage collection