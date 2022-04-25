Authorities release photos of men arrested during Pike County prostitutions sting

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Several men were arrested during a prostitution sting in Pike County on April 21 and April 22.

The Pike County Sheriff’s Office posted photos of the men on Monday.

“All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law,” they added.

