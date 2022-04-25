Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Authorities release photos of men arrested during Pike County prostitutions sting

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Several men were arrested during a prostitution sting in Pike County on April 21 and April 22.

The Pike County Sheriff’s Office posted photos of the men on Monday.

“All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law,” they added.

