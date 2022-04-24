‘Over the Edge’ fundraiser at the District at Eastover raises $100,000 for children’s hospital

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A special event was held in Jackson today to help raise money for the local children’s hospital, and it was a lot of fun.

More than 60 people went “Over the Edge” today for a fundraiser at the District at Eastover in Jackson.

Brave people rappelled down a five-story building for a worthy cause.

“This is one of the craziest events you’ll see in town,” said Chairman of Friends of Children’s Hospital John Scarbrough. “Where you can legally rappel off a building, right.”

Scarbrough has been a part of “Over the Edge” for the past six years. This year’s fundraising goal is $100,000.

“It allows us to allow individuals to raise $1,000. If you raise $1,000, you get to go off the building,” said Scarbrough.

“I was like, do you in 2022, this was one thing off my bucket list I wanted to try, and I did it, and I’m alive,” Henry Cooper III said.

Cooper raised more than $1,200 for the children’s hospital.

“They said I messed up because I looked over the edge,” said Cooper. “I was like, ‘oh goodness,’ but the harness really held me, so I was ready for it.”

With an event that sends people over the edge of a building, safety is the main concern.

“As part of the Army National Guard, we are here to provide aid and assistance for the program,” said Staff Sergeant Kentrell Cleveland. “We brought out the bounce house for the program, and we also were assisting with rappelling from the top of the building.”

Participants go up to the roof on the 5th floor and are rappelled down. Cleveland made sure the landing area was clear at all times.

“I was like, ‘thank you, I’m back on the ground, I can walk right,’” Henry Cooper III said.

The event was filled with live music, food, drinks, activities for the kids, and even a few guest appearances.

“Spider-Man. I didn’t know Spider-Man was gonna show up,” said John Scarbrough. “We had sunny from Jackson State University, Ole Miss cheerleaders. We actually took them to the hospital this morning and got to take pictures with the kids and celebrate them. So that’s a great tie-in to this event.”

But this event was all about the kids. Friends of Children’s Hospital met their $100,000 goal with the help of our community and some brave souls who were willing to go over the edge!

“It takes a lot of bravery to get up there and rappel off, said Scarbrough. “But it takes a lot of bravery for our kids in the hospital to be there with their parents and loved ones. So we take the bravery they exude every day and let it shine at this event.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.